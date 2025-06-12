Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $83,625.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $83,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,905.05. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Radian Group's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

