Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Sells $171,834.30 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,469.28. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.