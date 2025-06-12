Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells $159,750.00 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $159,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,632.21. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.96. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 84.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.