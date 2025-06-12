Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,395. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLYW opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 23,876.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

