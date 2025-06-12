Mai Fyfield Sells 914 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) Director Mai Fyfield sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $71,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,374 shares in the company, valued at $343,359. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roku Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.