Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac Buys 12,500 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. The trade was a 1.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GTN stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $410.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 13.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 157.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

