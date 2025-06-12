Patrick K. Mullen Sells 5,463 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) Director Patrick K. Mullen sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $54,739.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,882.34. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LXFR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 603,954 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,759,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 135,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,265,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 65,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 785,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 115,623 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

