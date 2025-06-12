Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $115.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

