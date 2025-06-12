McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,419 Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BTC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

