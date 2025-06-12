Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MMM opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 12 month low of $98.26 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.61.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

