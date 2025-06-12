Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.