Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,752,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,918,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $126.00 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

