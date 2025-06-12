Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Up 6.1%

VFMF opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $109.46 and a 52-week high of $142.19.

About Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

