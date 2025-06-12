Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 776 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.05 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. UGI’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

