Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Entergy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Entergy by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

