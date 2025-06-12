Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in WK Kellogg by 1,203.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,737,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

WK Kellogg stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

