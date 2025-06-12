Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

