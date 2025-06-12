ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,746 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after acquiring an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.4%
NOBL opened at $100.65 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
