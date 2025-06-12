Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

DLR stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

