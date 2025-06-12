Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,529 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.32.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,876 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

