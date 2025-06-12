Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,695 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

