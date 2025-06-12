BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $57.09 Average PT from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,600. This trade represents a 71.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,449,240.89. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,396,474 shares of company stock worth $219,332,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

