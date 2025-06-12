Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Up 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 454,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,604,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Up 3.7%
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
