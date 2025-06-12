Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $627.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $64,904.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,593.46. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $225,687. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

