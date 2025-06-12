Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,393 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $5,953,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after buying an additional 732,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

EXC opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

