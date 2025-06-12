Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $288.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.45 and its 200 day moving average is $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.41 and a 52-week high of $291.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.