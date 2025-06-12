Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,390 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after buying an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,119,000 after acquiring an additional 340,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.