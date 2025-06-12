Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $113.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 11,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,118,000. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $107.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

