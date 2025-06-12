Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 768 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 238,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000.

DJD stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

