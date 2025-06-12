Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

AMLP stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

