McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 284.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 187,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 942.6% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BNDX opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

