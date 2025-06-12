Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $174.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $191.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.