McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ES opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

