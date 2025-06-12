McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $466,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
