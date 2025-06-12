McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $466,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.