United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.48 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.