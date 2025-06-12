Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 257.1% in May

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AHKSY opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

