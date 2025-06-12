Avanza Fonder AB Invests $1.49 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pentair by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,568,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pentair by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 357,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

NYSE:PNR opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

