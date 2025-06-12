Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 398.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJINY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Ajinomoto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

About Ajinomoto

Shares of AJINY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Further Reading

