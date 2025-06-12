American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Aires Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AAIRF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. American Aires has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get American Aires alerts:

About American Aires

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.