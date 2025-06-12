6,522 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285,497 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $484,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day moving average of $318.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $253.03 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

