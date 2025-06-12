USA Financial Formulas Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

