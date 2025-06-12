Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
AABB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Asia Broadband
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Broadband
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.