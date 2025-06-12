Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

AABB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

