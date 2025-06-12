Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $299.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.22. The company has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.