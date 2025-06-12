Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after buying an additional 2,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,147,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,753,000 after purchasing an additional 499,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23,413.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 395,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after buying an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $237.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

