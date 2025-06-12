SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.27 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

