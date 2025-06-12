SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 127.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

