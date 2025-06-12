Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

