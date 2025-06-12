Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

