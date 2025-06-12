Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARGGY
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.