Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,298,000 after buying an additional 374,967 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,141,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,864,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

