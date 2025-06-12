Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

