Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,496,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,622,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $226.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

